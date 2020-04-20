e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / FIR against Mumbai comedian for comments against PM

FIR against Mumbai comedian for comments against PM

The Georgetown Police lodged an FIR on Sunday night, against Mumbai-based comedian Munawwar Farooqui for allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video which he uploaded on YouTube.

lucknow Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Munawwar Farooqui hails from Gujarat and lives in Mumbai.
Munawwar Farooqui hails from Gujarat and lives in Mumbai.
         

The Georgetown Police lodged an FIR on Sunday night, against Mumbai-based comedian Munawwar Farooqui for allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video which he uploaded on YouTube.

In his complaint, lawyer Ashutosh Mishra also alleged that the comedian also made objectionable comments on Hindu deities.

On the complaint of the lawyer, an FIR was lodged under the IT Act and investigations are underway, SP (city) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

Comedian Farooqui hails from Gujarat and lives in Mumbai. He allegedly uploaded the controversial video on YouTube some days back.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, the Civil Lines Police lodged an FIR under IT Act against one Anwar for making objectionable comments on the social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the Kydganj Police registered a case against Nishant Thakur for spreading hate on social media.

Earlier, the Khuldabad Police had arrested one Arsalan for objectionable remarks against Prime Minister and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on a social networking site.

top news
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news