FIR against Mumbai comedian for comments against PM

lucknow

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:55 IST

The Georgetown Police lodged an FIR on Sunday night, against Mumbai-based comedian Munawwar Farooqui for allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video which he uploaded on YouTube.

In his complaint, lawyer Ashutosh Mishra also alleged that the comedian also made objectionable comments on Hindu deities.

On the complaint of the lawyer, an FIR was lodged under the IT Act and investigations are underway, SP (city) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

Comedian Farooqui hails from Gujarat and lives in Mumbai. He allegedly uploaded the controversial video on YouTube some days back.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, the Civil Lines Police lodged an FIR under IT Act against one Anwar for making objectionable comments on the social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the Kydganj Police registered a case against Nishant Thakur for spreading hate on social media.

Earlier, the Khuldabad Police had arrested one Arsalan for objectionable remarks against Prime Minister and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on a social networking site.