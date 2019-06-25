FIR lodged for posting morphed images of union minister’s sister

An FIR was lodged at Kila police station of Bareilly on Monday against identified people for posting morphed images of Farhat Naqvi, sister of union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Superintendent of police (city) Bareilly Abhinandan (he goes by one name) said ,”The FIR was lodged under sections of the IT Act on the complaint lodged by a group of local traders. The complaint did not mention the name of any individual.”

The officer has also tasked the the IT team of Bareilly police to assist Kila police station in investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Farhat who works for rights of women has openly accused the chairman of Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi for spreading falsehood against her. She also met chief minister Yogi Adityanth regarding the matter in Lucknow.

“The chief minister has directed the SSP of Bareilly and Lucknow to lodge an FIR against Waseem regarding the matter,” Farhat told Hindustan Times over phone.

According to Farhat, she was targeted by Waseem after she stood for the cause of the latter’s second wife who is living in a destitute home . “I stood for the lady because she was mistreated by Waseem. This did not go well with him and he is using these cheap measures to humiliate me.” Farhat said.

