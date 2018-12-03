Four of a family in UP booked for kidnapping Afghan woman for marriage

A case was registered against four people of a family at Amanpur police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district for allegedly kidnapping an Afghan woman to force her into mar­riage. The case was registered on Saturday evening, on the basis of a complaint filed by the missing woman’s brother.

“We are searching for the Afghan woman. A case was registered under sections 366, 342, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Tarun Kumar, his father Pushpendra Kumar, mother Poonam Devi and Pushpendra’s father Yaad Karan,” said in-charge Amanpur police station, Mukesh Solanki.

According to the FIR, the woman, believed to be in her early twenties, arrived in Delhi from Afghanistan about eight months ago on a valid visa. Her brother, Taimur Abdul Rehman, said he was unable to get her whereabouts after she landed in Delhi. Information about her arrival in India was communicated to the Afghanistan embassy on September 18, he told police.

“On getting no information about my sister’s whereabouts, we reached out to the Afghanistan embassy where we came to know that she was last found residing in West Delhi. On receiving this information, my mother and I reached the address provided, but she was not found there,” he stated in the FIR.

Later, Rehman said, an acquaintance informed them that his sister was last seen in the Ghaziabad district court with two unidentified youths who were not allowing her to interact with anyone else. He said after inquiry, they got to know that the people with whom his sister had been seen belonged to Tarun Kumar’s family, residents of Nagla Pate in Amanpur.

Police said the brother accused the family of illegally confining his sister with the intention of forcing her into marriage.

The accused maintained a residence in Delhi too, said police, adding that search was on to nab them.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 09:24 IST