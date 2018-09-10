Ganga rises 63 cm, Yamuna 45cm in past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rainfall

Water level of rivers Ganga and Yamuna continued to rise in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

While Ganga recorded a rise of 63 cm in past 24 hours, Yamuna recorded a rise of 45 cm in the same period.

According to reports made available by Flood Control Room, the level of Ganga in Phaphamau was registered at 81.44 meters against the danger mark of 84.73 meters in Allahabad.

In Chatnag area, the river level was registered at 80.44 meters. Reports revealed that the level of Yamuna in Naini was registered at 81.13 meters on Sunday.

According to executive engineer of irrigation department (flood division) Manoj Kumar Singh, the pace of rise in level of Ganga and Yamuna had picked up in past 24 hours and the trend was expected to continue for another 24 hours to 48 hours.

“The level of both Ganga and Yamuna has started to rise once again for the fourth time and is expected to continue due to heavy rainfall in different parts of UP besides neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh. We are maintaining round the clock vigil as water had entered in some low lying areas,” he said.

As per Singh, water is being released from Mata Tila dam in Kanpur almost every day which is also contributing in rise of water level of both the rivers.

Sep 10, 2018