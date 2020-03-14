e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Gangster Act imposed on 28 ‘rioters’ involved in Dec 19 violence

Gangster Act imposed on 28 ‘rioters’ involved in Dec 19 violence

lucknow Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Nearly 85 days after violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, the Lucknow police imposed on Friday Gangster Act against 28 people arrested in connection with the violence, loot and setting ablaze a police outpost in Thakurganj police station limits on December 19 last year.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said as many as 28 people, including their ‘gang leader’ Mohammed Tahir, were arrested in connection with two cases registered for setting ablaze Satkhanda police outpost and looting police belongings during ant-CAA protests.

“Over a dozen people were arrested from the spot while others were arrested after been identified through photographs and video footages of the violence,” he stated.

Tripathi said most of the accused booked in the fresh FIR under Gangster Act are still in jail and those out on bail would be again arrested. He said the police decided to book them under Gangster Act as investigations confirmed that they acted as a gang and intentionally targeted police outpost and police personnel during the violence. He said the police had sufficient evidence against them to justify imposing of Gangster Act against them.

