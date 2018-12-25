Within a month of reaching the Sangam city, seer Golden Baba was expelled from Juna Akhada for alleged bad behaviour and using language not conforming to the laid down standards of the Akhada.

The decision was taken in a meeting at Juna Akhada’s head office at Baba Siddh Maujgiri Mandir on the banks of Yamuna.

Golden Baba is known for his love for gold jewellery. He wears gold ornaments worth crores of rupees. He was also the Shreemahant of Juna Akhada’s Ramta Panch (office-bearers responsible for supervising the mela arrangements).

Golden Baba was not only stripped of this post but also expelled from the Akhada.

The Juna Akhada also expelled four more office-officers for indiscipline.

All important officer-bearers and members of Ramta Panch were present in the meeting where charges against these five senior members were read.

Chief patron of Juna Akhada and general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) Swami Hari Giri said, “Golden Baba and four other office-bearers have been expelled as we were getting complaints against them. We came to know that Golden Baba even threatened a gunner that he would implicate him in a false case of theft of his gold jewellery.”

“He was allegedly asking the gunner to come along with him to Haridwar. Senior police officials apprised us about the incident. Golden Baba was also being rude to others in the mela area out of arrogance which is against the discipline and dignity of Juna Akhada,” he said.

“Likewise, Shreemahant Puja Puri also used objectionable language against police personnel present on duty. She has also been expelled from the Akhada,” he added.

Swami Hari Giri said the expelled seers would not get any facility from Juna Akhada for stay during Kumbh Mela.

Besides Golden Baba and Puja Puri, others who have been expelled from the Akhada include Shreemahant Devendra Puri, Thanapati Shivom Puri and Thanapati Manohar Puri.

Prominent office bearers who were present at the meeting included national vice-president Shreemahant Prem Giri and spokesperson Mahant Vidyanand Saraswati.

Golden Baba and other seers of Juna Akhada had reached the city with pomp and show on November 28.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 13:14 IST