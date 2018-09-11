Gorakhpur: Doctors, attendants clash at BRD, 8 hurt

Eight people, including four junior doctors and two security personnel, were injured when attendants of a patient clashed at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRD) on Monday morning.

A case against unidentified people have been lodged at the Gulharia police station.

The clash took place following a heated argument between some junior doctors and an attendant, who “despite objection by the doctors , kept peeping through the curtains to see them doing post surgery dressing of a minor girl”, admitted at bed number 2 of the women surgery ward .

The attendant was with another woman patient Chandrawati admitted in the same ward . When the doctors objected to his act and pulled him up, he called up his aides, who on reaching the hospital started thrashing the doctors on duty. They later fled with their patient Chandrawati .

Nearly half an hour later, one of the attackers returned to take his bike parked outside the Trauma center and was caught by the doctors. Moments later, some more people armed with sticks clashed with the doctors.

Following this, the enraged doctors went on a strike for three hours, paralyzing health services, which resumed after cop assured action against the culprits. Based on the complaint lodged by BRD principal Dr Ganesh, an FIR has been lodged at Gulharia Police station. “A case against unidentified people has been lodged under sections 147( rioting), 148( rioting armed with deadly weapons),149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (causing grievous hurt), 353 (assaulting public servant and deter them from doing duty ) and Medical Protection Act 2003.” Gulharia SHO Jaideep Verma said.

Principal Dr Ganesh said six doctors had been injured.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 13:44 IST