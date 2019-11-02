e-paper
Govt not too serious about tackling air pollution: Maya

lucknow Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:38 IST
Manish Chandra Pandey
Manish Chandra Pandey
Hindustantimes
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati has expressed concern at rising pollution and deteriorating air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and Lucknow. She claimed the government didn’t appear “too serious” on the issue.

“After demonetisation and an ‘economic emergency’ led to massive unemployment, now the threat of air pollution is being extensively discussed in the media, but the government doesn’t seem to be too serious on such an important issue. This is very sad,” the former chief minister said.

Mayawati said dipping air quality and resultant pollution had led to closure of schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Now, along with political, social, economic and communal atmosphere, even the air isn’t fit for peaceful breathing. It’s imperative that the centre and state governments accord the priority the issue deserves,” she said.

Post Diwali, at least 10 UP cities had their AQI above 400 (severe) with Lucknow clocking an AQI of nearly 350 plus, which led to chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealing to farmers against stubble burning.

Adityanath also convened a meeting of officials to discuss ways to ensure ways to combat rising air pollution, which experts say cause frequent lung infection, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, heart attack and stroke, besides long-term health damage.

He directed the authorities to sprinkle water to contain dust-induced pollution, check garbage burning and asked officials to limit road construction activity for the time being so that air pollution could be minimised.

The UP Power Corporation Limited has also been asked to come up with an alternative to generators that contribute to air pollution.

The chief minister has directed the departments of transport, traffic, home, urban development, public works department, mining, fire safety, education, housing, UPPCL and NHAI, to suggest remedies.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:38 IST

