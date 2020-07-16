e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Govt should take strict action in Guna incident: BSP chief Mayawati

Govt should take strict action in Guna incident: BSP chief Mayawati

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed immediate removal of Collector and SP of Guna, after a couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna.

lucknow Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:43 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Mayawati tweeted that the nationwide condemnation of this incident is natural.
Mayawati tweeted that the nationwide condemnation of this incident is natural. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT file photo)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded strict action from the government in the Guna incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were allegedly manhandled by the police during an anti-encroachment drive.

“It is very cruel and shameful that in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, police and administration in the name of an anti-encroachment drive with JCB machine destroyed the crop of a Dalit couple which they have grown by taking a loan and also to make them so helpless that they tried to commit suicide. The nationwide condemnation of this incident is natural. The government should take strict action,” Mayawati tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

“At one end the BJP propagates that it is settling Dalits, on the other hand, these kinds of incidents are getting common in the same way as it was during the Congress government. Then what is the difference between the two governments, the Dalits should think about this,” she said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed immediate removal of Collector and SP of Guna, after a couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna.

A State government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district.

The duo is in a stable condition.

tags
top news
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In