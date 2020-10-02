e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Hathras gangrape: Dalits won’t get justice in UP, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Hathras gangrape: Dalits won’t get justice in UP, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad, who this week said he has been placed under house arrest after he led protests against the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, said women were being exploited under the BJP rule

lucknow Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:06 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar at his home in Saharanpur district.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar at his home in Saharanpur district.(Sourced)
         

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has said Dalits will not get justice in Uttar Pradesh and people should protect their daughters themselves. Speaking to journalists at his home in Saharanpur, he targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of the state and accused those in the power of patronising criminals. “People are suffering because of it,” said Azad.

Azad, who this week said he has been placed under house arrest after he led protests against the alleged rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, said women were being exploited under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. He called upon people, especially the Dalits, to ensure the safety of their daughters because the government has “no sensitivity” for them.

Also Read: Hathras gang-rape case: UP cops barricade village to stop media, opposition from meeting family

“We do not want such an insensitive chief minister,” he said. Azad blamed the BJP for getting last rites of the Hathras performed in the dead of the night because “they wanted to destroy evidence”.

Kush Ambedkarwadi, the coordinator of the All India Bahujan Coordination Committee, later said Azad had managed to reach Delhi to participate in a protest on Friday.

Azad was detained in Delhi on Tuesday and was taken to his home district where he was kept under police vigil.

tags
top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
LIVE: India’s Covid recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets health minister
LIVE: India’s Covid recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets health minister
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In