Home / Lucknow / Hathras gangrape: Handle cases related to women, SCs/STs with sensitivity, says Yogi Adityanath

Hathras gangrape: Handle cases related to women, SCs/STs with sensitivity, says Yogi Adityanath

On Saturday, Adityanath had said his government was committed to ensure justice to each and every victim

lucknow Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked officials to handle cases related to women, girls, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) with sensitivity.

The CM said this to police and administrative officers during a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) review meeting. “The most complicated of problems could be solved through dialogue,” he said.

“Attempts must be made to sort out various problems through dialogue with the affected people. The police should act promptly and deal with sensitivity in cases related to women, girls, SCs and STs,” he said.

On Saturday, Adityanath had said his government was committed to ensure justice to each and every victim. He had said that efficient and sensitive policing was needed to strengthen the foundation of good governance, curb crime and maintain law and order in the country’s most populous state .

On Friday, Adityanath had said that those who thought of disrespecting the honour of women would get exemplary punishment.

The comments had assumed significance amid national outrage over the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit teenager (19), who had died last week two weeks after she was sexually assaulted by four upper caste men in UP’s Hathras district.

The CM has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident that has grabbed the headlines.

Sign In