HC dismisses plea seeking nod for prayer in temples on acquired land

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition seeking permission to offer religious activities in 16 temples situated on the 68 acre land acquired near Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed site in Ayodhya.

The court also slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh on the petitioner for filing petitions for “cheap popularity.”

A division bench of justice Devendra Kumar Arora and justice Narendra Kumar Johari passed the order on a writ petition filed by one Amar Nath Mishra claiming himself to be a social activist and chairman of the Brahmin Sansad.

The petitioner submitted that the central government had acquired the land in the vicinity of the disputed site and since the acquired land was not disputed, religious activities should be allowed on 16 ancient temples on the said land.

Opposing the petition, the counsel for central government SB Pandey contended that the petitioner had no locus to file such a petition as the land in question was acquired for specific purpose and the apex court had passed the order to maintain status quo over there.

Chief standing counsel Shree Prakash Singh appeared on behalf of the state government.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 10:45 IST