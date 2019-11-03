e-paper
Hi-tech plan to save Lucknow’s historical Amir-ud-Daula library from sinking into oblivion

Books, rare literature of Lucknow’s Amir-ud-Daula library to be digitised in phases, building to get facelift.

lucknow Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:14 IST
Oliver Fredrick
Oliver Fredrick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Professionals have been hired to handle the rare manuscripts and books at Amir-ud-Daula library with perfection.
Professionals have been hired to handle the rare manuscripts and books at Amir-ud-Daula library with perfection.(HT Photo )
         

Lucknow’s historical Amir-ud-Daula library, one of the oldest such facilities in Uttar Pradesh, is all set to go high-tech as its Board of Governors has decided to digitise books and other rare literature to make them available for online users.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram, who has given his nod for the same.

“Amir-ud-Daula library is historical and if nothing were done, it would also go into oblivion. Hence, we have decided to upgrade the library,” said Meshram.

The divisional commissioner said the mammoth task of digitising the entire collection of books should be carried out in phases.

“In the first phase, we have decided to digitise important books, rare manuscripts and other literature,” he said.

Professionals have been hired to handle the rare manuscripts and books with perfection.”We have hired a Chennai-based firm that deals in digitisation,” he added.

Initially, the Amir-ud-Daula library was a part of state museum and was known as the provincial museum.
Initially, the Amir-ud-Daula library was a part of state museum and was known as the provincial museum. ( HT Photo )

Other than digitisation, the Board of Governors also has big plans to add beauty to the fading library. “Other phases of the library’s revival project include beautification of the library building and its premises,” he added.

Officials said the library would undergo maintenance and repair.

“The over 100-year-old building of the library would be restored. It would be followed by the illumination and other beautification works. The entire work would be carried out under smart city project,” an official added.

The library was established in the 19th century and houses a big collection of over two lakh books, including rare manuscripts in Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, Tibetan and Burmese.

“Amir-ud-Daula library indeed is an indispensible part of Lucknow’s history. Initially, it was a part of state museum and was known as the provincial museum,” said Yogesh Praveen, a historian who has authored several books on the monuments of Awadh.

He said similar steps should be taken to save other historical structures of the state capital.

