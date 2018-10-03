‘Highest number of stamps across world issued on Gandhi’

A special postage cover with cancellation on the theme of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ was released on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Releasing the cover, director postal services, Lucknow (HQ) region Krishna Kumar Yadav said: “Such is the relevance of Gandhiji’s ideas that today the highest number of postage stamps in the world has been issued on the Father of the Nation.”

Yadav, while inaugurating a philatelic exhibition and seminar in Lucknow GPO, said through the postage stamps, Gandhiji’s life and ideas can be propagated among the new generation.

“Today’s generation wants to see Gandhiji in a new way. He can be presented before them not as a saint but as a practical idealist. Gandhi was the only popular person in the world who made innovative experiments about himself in public and his views on ethics, economic issues and his ethical thinking on public issues in today’s public are relevant,” he said.

Such was Gandhiji’s popularity that when letters written by him were auctioned, it fetched millions of rupees, he said.

“Mahatma Gandhi is not only a name but an ideology. Gandhiji gave the knowledge of Satyagraha, truth and non-violence, cleanliness, dialogue and self-discipline,” Yadav said.

Chief postmaster Yogendra Maurya said in philatelic exhibition, eminent philatelists of Uttar Pradesh displayed Gandhi related stamps in 60 frames. More than 2,500 stamps released on Mahatma Gandhi by 125 countries were displayed during the exhibition.

On the occasion, quiz competition, essay writing and letter writing competition were also organised.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 13:45 IST