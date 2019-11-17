IIM-L includes its case study of UPSRTC in annual event

lucknow

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:40 IST

As a follow-up of the understanding between Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) and UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), the premier management institute has made its study of the corporation an important part of its annual event ‘Menfest Varchasva-2019’.

Over 200 teams (around 400 interns, graduates and students) from various IIMs, reputed management institutions participated in this case study and over 80 teams submitted their report to IIM Lucknow, UPSRTC managing director Raj Shekhar said.

“Out of all teams, the IIM Lucknow team headed by their professor shortlisted nine project reports for presentation before the panel of two professors of IIM Lucknow and MD UPSRTC,” he added.

Three out of nine were finally selected and awarded for their best presentation and good proposal for enhancing the passengers safety and improving services.

IIM-Lucknow bagged the first prize, followed by MDI Gurgaon and the third by FMS (Faculty of Management Studies-Delhi).

“The suggestions given will be taken up for implementation in the coming days by UPSRTC,” the MD said.

Two more teams of IIM-Lucknow have been conducting field studies and will submit a report to UPSRTC by middle of December for the same issues and will then be finalised and included for short, medium and long- term project implementation.