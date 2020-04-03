e-paper
Home / Lucknow / In UP, 889 prisoners released on parole, 7,816 on interim bail

In UP, 889 prisoners released on parole, 7,816 on interim bail

The prisoners are being released as per the Supreme Court directive on checking overcrowding in jails in view of coronavirus outbreak.

lucknow Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:08 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Jitendra Sarin
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The state government had formed a high power committee to select the prisoners to be released for the purpose.
The state government had formed a high power committee to select the prisoners to be released for the purpose.(Representative image)
         

The subordinate courts of Uttar Pradesh have released 889 prisoners on parole and 7,816 prisoners on interim bail as on Thursday.

The prisoners are being released as per the Supreme Court directive on checking overcrowding in jails in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The state government had formed a high power committee to select the prisoners to be released for the purpose.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, registrar (protocol), Allahabad high court on Friday informed the court that the release of prisoners in the state was still on and the figures of released prisoners was likely to increase in near future.

As per the Supreme Court order, dated March 23, the high power committee was to form in each state to determine which class of prisoners can be released on parole or interim bail for such a period as may be appropriate. The High Power Committee was to work in consultation with the State Legal Service Authority for deciding on the release of prisoners. As per the order, prisoners convicted or charged with offenses having jail term of up to seven years were to be given parole.

In UP, the high power committee was constituted under the chairmanship of justice PK Jaiswal, senior judge, Lucknow Bench, which decided the modalities for the release of prisoners.

Earlier, the committee had resolved that undertrial prisoners of crimes in which the maximum sentence is 7 years will be released on interim bail for eight weeks on furnishing personal bond with the undertaking written on the personal bond that accused shall surrender before the court after expiry of the interim bail period.

Further, to avoid overcrowding in courts, it was directed that concerned judges will visit jail, on alternate days to grant interim bails inside jails.

