e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / ‘Initiatives by Akshay & Salman will help all in a big way’

‘Initiatives by Akshay & Salman will help all in a big way’

lucknow Updated: Apr 10, 2020 00:10 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Actor Jameel Khan
Actor Jameel Khan
         

Actor Jameel Khan was in Delhi for one of his upcoming films when Section 144 was imposed. “I had left for the shoot and we were in prep rounds when this was announced, we had to rush back before the lock down. I don’t know when will we be able to restart the shoot. I don’t think it will be possible before September because we need to match the dates of all the artistes which is a difficult task,” says the UPite.

As the nationwide lock down was announced Khan managed to reach Mumbai in time. “My wife did deter me from leaving for Delhi but as the entire cast and crew had reached Delhi so I couldn’t say no to the team. And, as the situation got tough everything was halted. I desperately required a break to spend time with my kids but definitely not like this and of course not this long. Like all, I too want to go back to work.”

After a string of roles in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Baby’, ‘Setters’ and the web show ‘Gullak’ made him a household name. “Yes, the series did give me a much-awaited instant recognition and we were all set to start the shoot of second season too. But, due to the Covid 19 crisis everything is on hold,” said the versatile actor over the phone.

Hailing from UP’s Bhadohi, Khan has spent much time in Lucknow, Aligarh before reaching Delhi and then Mumbai, “I too had to start from scratch and struggle a lot. This crisis scares me for small artistes, technicians coming from small districts and cities. Many amongst them must be hand to mouth. Too much is on stake and we all fear the repercussions. But there is a hope as big actors like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have come up with initiatives that will help all in a big way, I am sure and hopeful.”

top news
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Covid-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care unit
Covid-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care unit
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news