‘Initiatives by Akshay & Salman will help all in a big way’

lucknow

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 00:10 IST

Actor Jameel Khan was in Delhi for one of his upcoming films when Section 144 was imposed. “I had left for the shoot and we were in prep rounds when this was announced, we had to rush back before the lock down. I don’t know when will we be able to restart the shoot. I don’t think it will be possible before September because we need to match the dates of all the artistes which is a difficult task,” says the UPite.

As the nationwide lock down was announced Khan managed to reach Mumbai in time. “My wife did deter me from leaving for Delhi but as the entire cast and crew had reached Delhi so I couldn’t say no to the team. And, as the situation got tough everything was halted. I desperately required a break to spend time with my kids but definitely not like this and of course not this long. Like all, I too want to go back to work.”

After a string of roles in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Baby’, ‘Setters’ and the web show ‘Gullak’ made him a household name. “Yes, the series did give me a much-awaited instant recognition and we were all set to start the shoot of second season too. But, due to the Covid 19 crisis everything is on hold,” said the versatile actor over the phone.

Hailing from UP’s Bhadohi, Khan has spent much time in Lucknow, Aligarh before reaching Delhi and then Mumbai, “I too had to start from scratch and struggle a lot. This crisis scares me for small artistes, technicians coming from small districts and cities. Many amongst them must be hand to mouth. Too much is on stake and we all fear the repercussions. But there is a hope as big actors like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have come up with initiatives that will help all in a big way, I am sure and hopeful.”