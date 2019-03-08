International Women’s Day: The driving force of Lucknow Metro

When you board the Lucknow Metro which is all set to be launched, don’t be surprised to find a female train operator in the operator’s cabin.

Jyoti Shukla and Neetu Gupta have been drilled in the do’s and don’ts of Metro operations at the Delhi Centre and now work as train operators for Lucknow Metro. The women are more than proud to be a part of the dream project of Lucknow from its inception. On International Women’s Day, 2019, the two will operate the Metro. When home minister Rajnath Singh will be seated for the first ride of the second phase of the 23-kilometre stretch, Neetu will pilot the train with a male pilot companion, Sushant Sarvare. Jyoti, along with a male pilot companion, Pankaj K Singh will pilot the second train.

Neetu Gupta train-operating experience of 45,000 kilometres. ( Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo )

Gupta has train-operating experience of 45,000 kilometres. Talking about her initial days she said, “I belong to a small district, Ballia, where life is still very sluggish and laid back. But for me, I always dreamt of achieving something big in my life. Studies took most of my time and Math was my favourite subject. So, the inclination towards technology was evident since childhood. How keenly we follow our dream that’s the key to success. My interests were spotted by my parents at very early age. Being the eldest, I too felt that I should behave like a responsible daughter.”

Shukla, who hails from Mirzapur, feels that there is no end to dreams for any girl, “Yes, a woman has full right to dream and also to fulfil them because at the end of the day, passion matters. I have moved around with my parents to many cities, as my father a retired serviceman now, kept getting transferred. I shifted many places and schools but the dream to be an officer in uniform was always on my mind.”

Jyoti Shukla considers herself lucky that her family, especially her parents, support her and let her take decisions regarding her job and studies. ( Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo )

Gupta feels that only gender equality in every sector will help the nation become a developed country in the truest sense. “When we can have equal work rights in LMRC here, why can’t it be everywhere? Why is it still so difficult for girls from small towns and villages to be given equal opportunity and rights? Many small villages don’t even let girls study, let alone allow them to dream big. Girls are just considered a helping hand to run a household. Only education can change the scenario. The trainees at our centres are so positive and we feel proud training them, irrespective of gender.”

Shukla considers herself lucky that her family, especially her parents, support her and let her take decisions regarding her job and studies.

On being asked where they see themselves five years from now, Gupta was quick to respond, “Definitely not operating a train, because I believe I must have become something big, sitting in some cabin, (laughing). But I am sure that I will see more success in coming days.”

Shukla enjoys training the new batch. “I am happy with whatever little I have achieved but I know this is just the beginning.”

MEN ON THE MAIDEN RUN

The two men who will be operating the metro on the first day along with their female counterparts are Pankaj K Singh and Sushant Sarvare. Both are more than happy to be part of the venture from initial days.

Singh who has train-operating experience of 28,000 kilometres, feels that in today’s times, no girl is behind in any field, “I come from Agra and have seen women from my city going places. My parents are the reason that I see every woman as an equal and also a competition as in reality they lack nothing. At LMRC, we are friends, but at the same time, we competitors. So, this is the new India all of us youngsters want.”

Singh said that he is blessed to have made a name for himself and his family, “Yes, I am proud that today I have reached a place in my life and my choice of career is bringing in good results. My family is proud of me and my achievements. For me, it was my father and elder sister who were the driving force. My father not only supported me but also let my sister opt for her choice of education and career. She is a headmistress today and we all are so proud and happy for her.”

