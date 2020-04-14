Kanpur’s first Covid death after 50-year-old mutwalli tests positive

lucknow

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:20 IST

A 50-year-old Mutwalli (trustee or caretaker) of a prominent mosque who died at the Covid-19 ward of LLR hospital on Monday was confirmed positive for Corona virus, according to chief medical officer Ashok Shukla. This is the first Covid death reported from Kanpur.

He was admitted to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated on Friday after which he was shifted to the LLR hospital on the insistence of district magistrate Brahmdev Ram Tiwari and SSP Anant Deo. The samples taken at the hospital were sent to SGPGI, which sent back the report on Tuesday, a day after his death. ​

“The private hospital has been sealed and will be sanitised. The hospital staff would also be screened, the DM said.

The man had a travel history to Mumbai and had hosted ‘jamaats’ at the mosque. His family was screened on Tuesday at his house in Colonelganj. His burial took place in a graveyard close to Eidgah.