Kumbh: Pilgrims to have darshan of Ram temple on Ayodhya model

Visitors and pilgrims coming to attend Kumbh-2019 in Prayagraj would be able to pay obeisance to Lord Ram at a renovated temple built on the model of the proposed temple at Ayodhya at Triveni Pusp at Arail. Constructed almost 17 years back, the temple is now being renovated with the help of Rs 5.5 crore sanctioned by the state government.

Officials share that they have been directed to complete the entire renovation on priority by November 30. Triveni Pushp is the dream project of former UP Vidhan Sabha Speaker and incumbent West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. It was due to his efforts that a tower came up in Arail, Naini, in 2003.

“The aim of constructing a Lord Ram temple inside the Triveni Pushp on the Ayodhya model was to allow pilgrims and visitors to strengthen their belief and provide them with an opportunity to have a darshan after a dip at Sangam. It is owing to this reason that it has been named ‘Ayodhya Bhawan’,” said the West Bengal governor.

From the top of the tower, one can have the magnificent view of Sangam and historical Akbar fort. It is here at Triveni Pushp premises that models of prominent temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath along with a statue of Gautam Buddha on the proposed model of Ram temple at Ayodhya has been built.

“As part of Kumbh-2019 preparations, renovation of Triveni Pushp as well as the Ram temple located in it began in June and is now nearing completion,” shared officials.

ADA vice-chairman Bhanu Chandra Goswami said, “The plan is to develop Triveni Pushp before Kumbh. Steps are being taken to ensure that the flow of visitors is maintained throughout the year.”

The development work will mainly include enhancing the beauty of Triveni Pushp and the Ram temple by putting up red sandstone on the structures, renovation of ‘rain baseras’ and developing the garden with fountains.

To enhance the beauty of Triveni Pushp during the night, the ADA has also planned to install LED and colourful lights at every point. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his recent visit to Prayagraj personally visited the site and reviewed the ongoing work.

Caption: Workers busy renovating the Lord Ram temple built on model of the proposed temple at Ayodhya, at Arail in Prayagraj. HT Photo

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 18:27 IST