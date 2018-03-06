LESA suffering loss due to copper and oil theft from transformers 

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) is suffering massive loss through theft of copper, wires and turpentine oil from its transformers, say officials. Earlier, the trend was prevalent in the rural pockets but now it has shifted to urban areas as well .

Chief engineer, trans-Gomti, Pradeep Kakkar told HT , “ LESA has filed five FIRs against unknown people in various areas during the past four months for theft of copper and turpentine oil from its transformers.”

Recently, on February 26, all the turpentine oil from a transformer in Dubagga area was stolen despite power supply. The junior engineer of the area filed FIR against unknown people.

On February 8, theft of copper and oil was reported from a transformer in Faizullahganj in the old city. Here too, FIR was lodged but still no one has been arrested .

Prior to this, on November 16 and 20, similar FIRs were lodged by LESA engineers in Itaunja and Gehru areas.

However, in Itaunja when police started serious investigations, it found the active involvement of LESA employees in the theft. When the police started closing in on LESA staff, the probe was shelved due to LESA employees’ opposition. .

There is a history of LESA engineers being actively involved in such thefts. Recently, on February 20, a retired junior engineer of LESA was caught with wires, copper and oil worth Rs 5 lakh in a godown in Mohanlalganj. However, the LESA officials did not press for action in this matter and it was hushed up. .

In the past too, involvement of a junior engineer of LESA was established by police in theft of 12 poles but the matter was put under wraps as the JE was politically well connected.

Chief engineer Kakkar said , “ If any employee or engineer is found involved in such incidents, I can assure you strict action will be taken as there is zero tolerance for corruption.”