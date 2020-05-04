Lockdown 3.0: What’s allowed and what’s not in UP from today

lucknow

Updated: May 04, 2020 09:47 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued detailed guidelines to be followed during the third phase of the Covid-19 lockdown starting Monday keeping in mind the instructions from the Centre.

The notification of new guidelines governing individuals and businesses in the state for the next two weeks was released by the state’s chief secretary. The notification largely follows the guidelines released by the Union home ministry on May 1.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Nineteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar, have been classified as red zones, 36 districts as orange zones and 20 are green zones.

While red zones are classified on the basis of the number of positive cases, recovery rate, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts, green zones include districts that have not seen any positive case in the last 21 days, all the other districts that do not fall into these two categories, are in the orange zone.

What are the activities not allowed anywhere?

* All kinds of religious and congregational programs or gathering in any kind of religious place, place of worship, religious procession etc. are banned in all zones.

* All schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutes will be shut. However, online and distance education is permitted.

* All types of hospitality services ie hotels, guest houses etc can’t open. Only those which are being used by health workers, police, government officials or for tourists stranded due to lockdown or quarantine are allowed to open.

* All cinema theatres, shopping malls, gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and other such places can’t open.

* There is a ban on district and inter-state bus transport.

* The order also makes it mandatory to wear face masks at all public places and prohibits the gathering of more than five people at any common area.

* Permission will have to be taken for organising marriages which cannot be attended by more than 20 people. The administration also places a limit of 20 people for holding of last rites.

What are the activities allowed under new guidelines?

* The state government has allowed industrial and commercial activities to start from Monday with some restrictions, except for containment areas (hotspot) in the red zone.

* Private offices will be opened with 33% capacity and all stand-alone shops, including those inside colonies, will open in urban areas. There will be no distinction between essential and non-essential services.

* Operation of standalone liquor vends across the state including the red zones, where maximum restrictions will be imposed during the third phase of national lockdown beginning May 4 till May 17, has been allowed between 10am and 7pm.

* Intra-regional transport of goods, including empty trucks, will be fully permitted.

Activities which have been granted necessary permission till May 3 under the directions of the lockdown guidelines.

There will be no need to seek fresh permission for these activities.

What’s allowed and what’s not in red zones (Outside containment areas)?

* Cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, cabs, district and inter-state buses, spas and hair salons will not be allowed.

* In four-wheeled vehicles allowed to ply, three people, including the driver, can travel but pillions will not be allowed on two-wheelers.

* The movement of people for non-essential activities will be restricted from 7pm to 7am.

* In all zones, people over 65 years of age will have to live in homes. Pregnant women, those with more than one disease and children below the age of 10 years will remain in their homes.

* OPDs and clinics will not open in the containment zone. Apart from this, they will be opened with the permission of the health department in red, orange and green zones.

* Building, cafeteria, canteen, verandah, hall entrance cabin, surface, all appliances and elevators, washrooms, toilet, water point and all walls and surfaces in industrial complexes will be sanitised with disinfectants.

What’s allowed in orange zones?

These activities or services can resume but with some restrictions in orange zones:

* Taxi and cab services will be allowed but only with two passengers and the driver only within the district limits.

* Intermediate operations of private vehicles which have been permitted.

* A maximum of two passengers, other than the driver, will be allowed.

What’s allowed in green zones?

* Buses can operate with only 50% seats occupied.

* Bus depots can be run with 50% capacity while maintaining social distancing norms.

* Buses and taxis can only be allowed to operate within the boundaries of the district.