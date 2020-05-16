e-paper
Lockdown in place, many take online route to protest

Lockdown in place, many take online route to protest

With the lockdown in place and social distancing becoming a norm, the protestors have decided to take an online route to stage protests for a cause in this season of Covid-19 pandemic.

lucknow Updated: May 16, 2020 12:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UP Karamchari-Shikshak Samiti too is taking an online route to stage protest against the withdrawal/suspension of allowances of state government employees.
UP Karamchari-Shikshak Samiti too is taking an online route to stage protest against the withdrawal/suspension of allowances of state government employees.(Reprentative image/Getty Images)
         

With the lockdown in place and social distancing becoming a norm, the protestors have decided to take an online route to stage protests for a cause in this season of Covid-19 pandemic.

Take for example the Samajwadi Party. It’s legislature and the leader of opposition in UP Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary has given a ‘Mazdoor Bachao, Desh Bachao (save labourers, save country) call for May 17 where he has asked people to pray at home and agitate online on the issues related to the migrant labourers. He said the knee jerk and unplanned lockdown has sent migrant labourers into sudden crisis of life, homes, and livelihood.

“They are stranded and have been looking to return home and many of them are even dying in their attempts. So, all the people, to whatever religion they belong to, should pray at homes. And show solidarity towards them on social media,” said Chaudhary.

UP Karamchari-Shikshak Samiti too is taking an online route to stage protest against the withdrawal/suspension of allowances of state government employees.

“We held an online meeting under the leadership of a member of legislative council (MLC) Om Prakash Sharma. The leaders of various forums and associations related to employees participated in the online meeting and protested over the freezing of dearness allowances, other allowances, and suspension of various sections of labour laws in the state,” said BL Kushwaha, the spokesperson of the Samiti.

“The governments always have many options to raise financial resources which can be deployed if it had the political will. The online meeting decided that if the government does not takes back its anti-employee decisions, then a face-off between the working class and the government is inevitable once the lockdown gets over,” he said.

