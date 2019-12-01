LU executive passes proposal to set up career counselling department

lucknow

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 22:06 IST

The proposal to set up a career counselling department at the Lucknow University (LU) was passed by the varsity’s executive council during a meeting on Sunday.

An announcement regarding the decision to establish the centre was made by vice-chancellor SK Shukla on November 25, 2019, when the university entered its centenary year. The department will provide students guidance about the various career options available to them.

The V-C said that the university administration had also decided to start training students for cracking various competitive exams, including the UPSC civil services examination, during the centenary year. “Alumni who have cracked the exam will be invited to take guest lectures. To build students’ communication skills, language labs will be set up in every department,” said Shukla.

“We have also decided to provide WiFi facility at all the hostels. In addition, a mess will be set up for the students of Arts College,” he said.

During the EC meeting, it was also decided to have smart classrooms, equipped with modern infrastructure and technologies, in every department. “These classrooms will have a capacity of 100 students each,” said the V-C.

To help students get a better understanding of the MSME sector, a centre affiliated to the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises would be set up on campus, said Shukla.

“The EC has also decided to revive the alumni council. We will provide accommodation to our alumni at the university guest houses. Besides, LU will provide the facility of discounted fee to the children of the alumni if they decide to seek admission here,” said the V-C.

The executive council also decided to construct a ‘centenary guest house’ on the varsity premises.

During the meeting, officials decided to move a proposal with the state government for attaching the Homoeopathy College to the university.

OTHER PLANS FOR CENTENARY YEAR

Among the various activities planned to mark the centenary year, the LU executive council decided to create a 10-minute documentary film on the glorious history of the varsity. A proposal will also be made for issuance of a postal stamp to mark the completion of 100 years of LU.

In addition, picture and videos of the varsity would be displayed at the Lucknow University Metro Station, said Shukla. “Various cultural programmes will be organised around the year -- both on campus and at our affiliate colleges,” he said.