LU proctor house pelted with stones: FIR against expelled student, others

Proctor of Lucknow University Vinod Singh, on Monday, lodged a named FIR against an expelled student leader Ashish Mishra ‘Boxer’ and over a dozen other unidentified youths for pelting stones at his house on Sunday night.

“At around 11:20 pm, a group of youth led by expelled student leader Ashish Mishra ‘Boxer’ barged into my residence and created ruckus. They asked me to revoke the expulsion of Ashish,” the proctor said.

He added, “I objected to it as it was too late in the night. I told them that it was an official matter so they should take up this matter during the office hours. But the angry youths abused me and threatened my family members.”

However, during interrogation, the expelled student leader denied the proctor’s charge. He said, “Proctor Vinod Mishra is levelling a false allegation against me. Since matter of my expulsion is in the court, he is trying to defame me by levelling such charges.”

Proctor said these youths even pelted stones at his house. “I asked my son to dial 100 and I myself called the Hassanganj police. The police reached after 35 minutes and the cop posted at the LU outpost reached even later. By that time, the irate students had left my residence,” he said.

The proctor also questioned police’s role who arrived late at his residence. He said the police could have reached his place within 20 minutes but they came late and by that time the boys had left his house.

On this, the police said they have registered the complaint of the proctor and were now in the process of lodging an FIR against Ashish Mishra and the others unidentified youths.