Lucknow: CMO orders closure of private hospital where corona patient was admitted

lucknow

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:20 IST

The health department on Wednesday ordered closure of a hospital in Daliganj area after it was found that a person who tested positive for coronavirus was admitted there a few days back.

“Notice was issued for closure of hospital and all clinical and para-medical staff will remain under home quarantine and a list of the same has been demanded from the owners of the Daliganj Hospital,” said Lucknow’s chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Agrawal, in a press statement.

Different medical associations have, however, opposed the decision.

Dr Anoop Agrawal, secretary of the UP Orthopaedic Association, who owns a hospital in Faijullaganj said, “This is discrimination between the government and private hospitals. When a corona positive patient had visited the KGMU, its sanitization was done and functioning of the casualty ward was resumed within 36 hours but the same is not being done in a private hospital.”

Dr Rama Srivastava, president IMA, Lucknow said, “Even if a positive patient visited a private hospital sanitization can be done and the staff in direct contact should be put under quarantine but the hospitals should not be sealed.”

“The decision to run or keep the hospital closed should be with the owner,” he said.

Dr PK Gupta, former IMA president, Lucknow, on Wednesday announced to close his pathology for a few days.

“I was running services for four hours a day but if the health department will take such actions it is better to keep establishment closed till the situation is better and health department turns supportive instead of discriminatory.”

Doctors said that if such types of actions are taken services such as ultrasound, x-ray and pathology may get affected.

“Private sector is supporting the government that has asked us to run emergency services. But if we have to face action for supporting the administration what choice do we have but to shut shops till better times,” said Dr Agrawal.