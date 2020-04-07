Lucknow: Corona Warriors to lend teeth to lockdown, boost awareness

lucknow

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:37 IST

The police is roping in locals in Lucknow to collect feedback on the lockdown, the services offered by the district administration, as well as to enforce strict implementation of lockdown in their localities.

Calling them ‘Corona Warriors’, four-member panels are being formed by the police under each police post. “The three or four-member panel will have at least two locals and one civil defence person and will be coordinated by a sub-inspector of the local police station or police post in-charge,” said police commissioner Sujeet Pandey.

Such panels will be entrusted with different responsibilities. “These panels will ensure complete lockdown. Though people are adhering to the orders of prohibition, the panel will strengthen their execution,” he said.

The police as well as the district administration have been distributing ration and other relief material to families. “These panels will give feedback on the services. There may be some issues people are coming across. That feedback should reach us for the improvement of services,” Pandey added.

The police are also launching an awareness drive to sensitise people about Covid-19, with a special focus on Tablighi Jamaat members who are not coming out for a medical examination. “We are roping in these members for the awareness drive. They will report to us if they come across a suspect,” he added.

The Lucknow Commissionerate has 40 police stations and more than 200 police posts. Police have put barricading, besides other arrangements to ensure the lockdown. Around seven localities of the town have been sealed after Covid-19-positive cases emerged especially in the last one week.

Besides advising people to stay home, police have asked Tablighi jamaat members or those who have come in contact with them, to go into quarantine and call at 0522-2780880, 8005192677.