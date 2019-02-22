Lucknow Metro service will be stopped today from 6 am to 12 noon, here’s why

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), AK Jain, completed the inspection of Charbagh-Munshipulia section on North-South corridor of Lucknow Metro on Thursday.

On Friday, he is expected to inspect the entire 23-km Amausi to Munshipulia route between 6 am and 12 noon and that’s why Metro services between Transport Nagar and Charbagh will not be available for passengers during this period, said an official.

On Thursday morning, Jain began his inspection from University road. From here, he went to IT College station, where he saw the curve which the train will take on the crossing. He also took stock of the overhead signalling, power lines, and other engineering work.

He also checked civic facilities and safety procedures at all metro stations.

The CRS also visited Badshahnagar, Indira Nagar, HAL and Munshipulia stations.

On Friday, the CRS will go to Mumbai from where he would be sending his report to the central government and the ministry of railways on Saturday. After that, Metro would be ready for flag-off on February 28.

GOSMART CARDS AVAILABLE

Ahead of the Metro’s commercial run on the entire North-South Corridor, LMRC has started sale of GoSmart cards at 10 metro stations, administrative office at Gomti Nagar and Transport Nagar Metro Depot for the convenience of commuters, said Kumar Keshav, MD, LMRC.

Special counters have been set up at CCS Airport, Krishna Nagar, Alambagh bus stand, Charbagh, Bapu Bhavan, Hazratganj, University road, Bhoothnath Market, Indira Nagar, Munshipulia Metro stations, administrative office and Transport Nagar Metro Depot for sale of GoSmart cards. The card is available at Rs 200 (inclusive of Rs 100 as security charge, which is refundable).

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 08:27 IST