Lucknow Municipal Corporation to regulate sale of tobacco products

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to regulate the sale of tobacco products in the state capital by implementing the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) strictly, says municipal commissioner Udairaj Singh.

Statistics 14.6% of students in age group 13-15 years start smoking in the country, according to Global Youth Tobacco Survey.

37% of kids start consuming tobacco before they turn 10.

Students get attracted towards tobacco products because such shops also sell candies, toffees, chocolates along with tobacco products.

Now, shops selling tobacco products may not be allowed to sell toffees, chocolates, candies and biscuits from their stalls, as these are the products which attract kids to tobacco shops initially

COTPA restricts the sale of tobacco products within 100 metres periphery of schools, hospitals, or religious places. It also prohibits the sale of eatables at tobacco shops. “LMC officials have started preparing the list of shops located near schools, religious places and hospitals. These shops need to be pushed out of the 100-metre periphery,” said Udairaj Singh.

Additional municipal commissioner PK Srivastava said, “It’s a known fact that tobacco poses a threat to public health. That’s why LMC has decided to regulate its sale under the law. But before that we will have to see all the pros and cons to restrict the sale.”

The LMC is also mulling to stop any sale of tobacco and related products without its permission.

The civic body will also have to assess the impact of imposing restrictions on paan shops and what would be the reaction of these vendors whose daily bread depends on the sale of tobacco products.

Additional municipal commissioner PK Srivastava said, “The LMC also has the power to impose some municipal tax on the sale of tobacco products to discourage sale of such products.”

He said a team of experts is working on the subject and will come out with a solution soon.

At present, the LMC cannot act against sale of tobacco products in the absence of any strict municipal law despite knowing that guidelines of COTPA are openly violated by paan shops selling tobacco products, he added.