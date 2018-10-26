Lucknow: ‘No Stop Zone’ for e-rickshaws, tempos on 25 city crossings soon

The perennial problem of traffic jams on the city’s major crossings could soon come to an end with the district administration deciding to declare 25 crossings as ‘No Stop Zone’ for buses, tempos, taxis, e-rickshaws etc.

The administration will embark on this major drive to end traffic bottlenecks with the help of PWD, LDA and LMC from November 10.

District magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma on Thursday said the targeted crossings include Hazratganj, Hussainganj, Charbagh, Tehripulia (Jankipuram), Polytechnic, Mayfair, Nishatganj, Mahanagar, Munshipulia, Khurram Nagar, Kaleva trisection, Alambagh, Avadh, Krishna Nagar etc.

“This initiative is aimed at ending traffic problems on these 25 major crossings where traffic is often hit because of vehicles parked in a zig-zag manner,” he said.

“Such choked crossings are also responsible for higher pollution levels in the city so, if the traffic keeps on moving, the level of pollution around these major crossings would come down,” he added.

The 25 crossings were selected after administration officials carried out a thorough inspection of the city’s major crossings. Traffic will be regulated on these crossings by traffic cops and LMC staff will check encroachment’s there, Sharma said.

“The district administration will construct ‘vehicle stopping points’ around 100 to 300 metres away from the crossings. These stops would be made in such a way that they do not disturb the flow of traffic on the road,” said Sharma.

“If the traffic flow is smooth, the pollution problem will automatically get solved,” he said.

The move comes after several brainstorming sessions between LMC, PWD and traffic police officials.

“We will also alter the designs of crossings, if required. If the size of the crossings has to be reduced or increased, we will not hesitate to do it. The district administration will also be very tough with encroachers,” Sharma said and added that if the initiative is successful, “all the crossing of the city would be included in the drive.”

