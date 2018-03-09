Lucknow: Pile-up on busy Burlington crossing; 2 dead, 3 injured

Two people were killed and three others injured when a roadways bus rammed into a car, which hit a bicycle and a scooty, at the Burlington crossing in Lucknow on Thursday night.

The accident created chaos at the busy crossing, stalling traffic movement for about two hours, even as angry locals and passersby damaged the bus with lathis and bricks.

Police had to use mild force to control the mob that was demanding the arrest of the driver, who fled leaving the bus on the spot after the accident.

Police said the driver of the car and the cyclist were killed while the three injured were the woman scooty rider, a car passenger and the pillion rider on the cycle.

Two of the injured, including the scooty rider Subhodhini Dwivedi, were in critical condition.

The injured were taken to KGMU trauma centre for the treatment by locals. The identity of two deceased and other injured persons was yet to be ascertained.