Lucknow police adopt novel poster tactics to deal with violators

lucknow

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 20:11 IST

The Lucknow police have come up with the novel idea to hand over posters and pamphlets to lockdown violators with the resolution that he or she would not step out of the house now onwards.

The step was taken after the police across the country drew flak on the social media over strictness and shaming lockdown violators.

Some pictures which have been circulated on the social media show police personnel in Lucknow making people display pamphlets with the slogan: “Mein desh ka zimmedar nagrik hoon, mein ab se bahar nahin ghoomunga. (I am a responsible citizen of the country. I will not roam around now onwards).”

“The idea is to make people realise that they are doing wrong by stepping out. So we opted for these tactics. We are following the government’s direction to ensure lockdown,” DCP North Sarvshresth Tripathi said.

Similar posters were handed over to the lockdown violators in other parts of the city, including Saadatganj.