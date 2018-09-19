Lucknow’s best bistros to be certified, highlighted on Google Maps

The district administration and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) have decided to issue hygiene certificates to kitchens of ‘deserving’ hotels and restaurants. Further, the outlet will also be pinned on Google Maps, so that people are able to identify these certified eateries easily.

Under the move, the FSDA will conduct a thorough check of the outlet and will evaluate it on the basis of cleanliness, quality of raw materials and hygiene in their kitchen. “Once the survey is completed, a certificate will be issued to these joints, which they have to compulsorily put on display for the public,” said FSDA designated officer TR Rawat. Efforts are being made to put the ‘hygiene survey ratings’ also on Google Maps, assisting the public in the selection of a safe and hygienic place to eat. He said that the survey would start from October onwards.

FSDA officials said the move will help food lovers identify good, clean joints and truly enjoy a fine-dining experience. “Generally, people are not aware about how clean the kitchen is, or, whether the food is being prepared in a hygienic manner or not, and about the quality of raw materials used. Our drive will provide answers to all of those queries,” said Rawat.

The food department’s move comes after DM Kaushal Raj Sharma chaired a meeting urging officials to give thought to the lowering quality of food and food outlets in the district. “We are flooded with the complaints regarding food and its quality. The FSDA has been directed to highlight hygienic joints by issuing certificates to such restaurants and hotels on the basis of a survey, conducted by them,” he said.

In addition, the administration has also directed FSDA to declare a city market as a ‘hygienic market’ or a street as ‘Safe Street’ by improving the standard of food available in that particular market or street. “Again, the FSDA will conduct a survey of the kitchens of the bistros in a particular market or street and declare that particular market or street as a hygienic market and safe street. The declaration has to be made by October 20,” the DM said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 13:19 IST