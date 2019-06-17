Lucknow’s medical fraternity to boycott work on Monday, emergency services to continue

To express solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal and demanding a central law for protection of doctors, the medical fraternity in Lucknow, including resident doctors of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), KGMU and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, the Indian Medical Association and other bodies have given a call for work boycott on Monday.

While the residents will abstain from work in hospital OPDs, over 1,000 medical establishments in the Uttar Pradesh capital are likely to remain closed on the IMA call.

KGMU gets over 7,000 patients every day and the Lohia institute gets over 2,000 patients in the OPD. “We will abstain from work in the OPDs but the operation theatres, emergency and other services will run as usual,” said Dr Bhupendra, chief advisor to resident doctors’ association of KGMU.

The chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Narendra Agrawal has asked all hospitals, community and primary health centres to remain on the alert and asked staff to remain on duty keeping in view of the closure by IMA members and proposed work boycott by resident doctors of various medical institutes.

Dr Anoop Agrawal, secretary, Lucknow Nursing Home Owners’ Association said, “About 1,200 centres, including diagnostic labs, clinics, and nursing homes will remain closed on Monday”.

The problem will be faced particularly by those going for tests such as blood sugar (fasting/ PP) as it is not clear which lab would be closed. The decision to keep the establishment closed rests with the owner/doctor.

Emergency services would continue and no patient would be denied emergency treatment, said Dr Rama Srivastava, president (elect for 2019) IMA, Lucknow. President of Resident Doctors’ Association of SGPGIMS Dr Ajay Shukla said, “We have also pledged to work in the emergency and see to patients admitted in wards. But we will not give our services in the OPD.”

The Provincial Medical Services Association, a body of government doctors, has extended support to protest. Doctors will tie black badges while working on Monday.

On June 6, the Uttar Pradesh government had banned strike of any type at all medical institutions in the state.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 09:20 IST