Lucknow University students allege worms found in dinner served at mess

A student of Lucknow University on Thursday recorded and shared a video on WhatsApp which purportedly showed worms in the dinner served at the central mess of the varsity.

The incident came a day after rats and rat droppings were found in the storage area for foodgrains in the central mess of the university during a surprise inspection. A Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) team on Wednesday found that raw material, including rice, refined flour, pulses and other edibles, was kept in open sacks on the floor instead of being stored in air-tight containers.

On Thursday, the university expressed its displeasure as the team shared its findings with the press ahead of sharing them with the university administration.

“The FSDA had released its findings to the press even before giving a copy of the notice to the university. The university has taken exception to this and therefore doubts the motive of the FSDA. The university is going to write an objection letter to the FSDA,” said university spokesperson Prof NK Pandey

The university held a meeting under vice chancellor Prof SP Singh to decide remedial measures to improve the cleanliness in hostels and mess areas.

All the engineers of the university were instructed to do cleaning and maintenance work in their respective hostel areas, like installation of insect trapping/killing machines, water coolers, mosquito nets, increasing the number of dining tables in the mess, fogging, cleaning drainage, etc by next week and report to the vice chancellor about the progress of work, Pandey said.

Superintendent of works was requested to consult some pest control agency for regular control of pests in the university. “The university is taking measures suggested by the FSDA, as it is committed to providing quality living and food for hostellers,” Pandey said.

For the past several days, Lucknow University students had been complaining about worms in food, but the university administration played down their allegations, claiming there was nothing unusual and such things were common in this weather.

Students had created a ruckus on Tuesday after a worm was again found in the lunch served to them and alleged that substandard food was being given to them for the last several months. On September 11, inmates of Tilak Hostel for women students had also found a worm in their meal.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 11:13 IST