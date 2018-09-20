Lucknow University: Storage area rat-tled by unhygienic conditions

During a surprise inspection on Wednesday, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) team found rats and rat droppings in the storage area for foodgrains in the central mess at Lucknow University.

It was found that raw material including rice, refined flour, pulses and other edibles was kept in open sacks on the floor instead of being stored in air-tight containers, said the FSDA team.

“Our team found rats and rat droppings in the storage area while open sacks of foodgrains were kept on the broken floor amid unhygienic conditions in the university’s central mess,” said TR Rawat, designated officer at FSDA.

He said improvement notice will be served to them to store raw material in containers instead of sacks and get their storage area and kitchen repaired.

Besides, the team did not find any sign of a tie-up with a pest control team. “There was no fly or rat catcher in the mess,” said Rawat.

A part of the kitchen was water-logged as there was no proper water outlet.

The FSDA team said improvement notice will be served to them with a direction to make necessary arrangements within 15 days, failing which monetary fine will be imposed, said Rawat.

Governor Ram Naik had inaugurated the varsity’s central mess 13 months ago.

Some students showed something as an insect in the ‘raita’ that was to be served for lunch on Wednesday, but the FSDA team found it to be burnt jeera. The team inspected ‘raita’ stored in the kitchen but no insect was found in it, said Rawat dismissing allegations by students who claimed they found insects in ‘raita’.

For the last several days students had been complaining about worms in food, but the university administration played down their allegations claiming there was nothing unusual and such things were common during this kind of weather.

Confirming FSDA team’s visit, LU proctor Vinod Singh said, “The team, during its inspection, found the quality of raw material to be okay. The FSDA had some issues over the way foodgrains, aata, rice and besan were kept in bags. They suggested it should be kept in air-tight containers.”

The proctor said the varsity administration would take up the recommendations made by FSDA team and work out a solution so that recurrence of such incidents does not take place in future.

After discussion with students, it was decided that a random check will be carried out before breakfast, lunch and dinner by a group of two students. Once they are satisfied with the quality of food, it will be served to students, said the proctor.

On the issue of caution money, the proctor said by October 10 students will be asked to fill up a proforma and money will be refunded to those who are not availing mess facility this year.

