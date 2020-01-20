e-paper
Lucknow University to audit and reduce its carbon footprint

Lucknow University to audit and reduce its carbon footprint

lucknow Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:37 IST
Chandan Kumar
To reduce its carbon footprint, LU will undertake plantation drives on its campus and at its affiliated colleges.
To contribute in environmental and sustainability efforts, the Lucknow University (LU), which is observing its centenary year, has decided to reduce its carbon footprint. As one of the steps aimed in this direction, LU will undertake plantation drives on its campus and at its affiliated colleges.

Carbon footprint is defined as the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere as a result of activities of an individual, an organisation or a community. Common methods of reducing one’s carbon footprint include planting trees and recycling materials.

“As an important educational institution of the state, we will audit our carbon footprint and take measures to reduce it. This exercise will help ensure sustainable development and also increase awareness about the issue,” said Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor, Lucknow University.

The V-C has suggested undertaking plantation drives on the varsity campus and at the colleges affiliated to LU. “The university will also reduce the use of paper in office work and the use of fossil fuels / energy on the campus. Proper waste management will also be ensured,” said Rai.

He said that the idea to have digital classes as well as YouTube channels of the university was also connected to the overall effort for increasing sustainability. “We aim to monetise our YouTube channels, which will make the management of the university more sustainable,” the V-C said.

Rai, who was recently appointed as the vice-chancellor of LU, visited the new campus on Sunday -- his third visit after taking charge. During the visit, he inspected the hostels and interacted with students.

“I plan to integrate the new and the old campuses to add to their self-sufficiency,” said Rai, who has entrusted a professor with the task of managing the work of the new campus.

Before his appointment as the LU V-C, Rai headed the MBA department of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

In the coming week, he will meet different groups of students to discuss their issues in detail. According to the itinerary released by the dean of student welfare, Rai will meet PhD students on Monday, PG and UG course students on Tuesday and Wednesday, women students on Thursday and students staying at hostels on Friday.

Lucknow News