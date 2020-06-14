e-paper
Lucknow / Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon's health better, says hospital

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon’s health better, says hospital

“He is better. In the night, he had to be operated upon. At present, he is in ICU, but he is improving,” Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

lucknow Updated: Jun 14, 2020 12:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he had fever and complications related to urology.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is doing better and he is currently in the ICU of the Medanta Hospital here, an official said on Sunday.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he had fever and complications related to urology.

“He is better. In the night, he had to be operated upon. At present, he is in ICU, but he is improving,” Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

