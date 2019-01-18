Maya slams anti-BSP politics amid buzz over nephew

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday slammed those targeting her party, calling them casteist and saying they were indulging in dirty politics.

At an emergency press conference, she also announced that her nephew, Akash Anand, who was also targeted by “casteist media” would be inducted in the BSP movement.

“Rise in the popularity of BSP and its alliance with SP has created unrest among parties and leaders who are anti-Dalits and casteist. Instead of fighting us fair and square they are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with some casteist and anti-Dalit TV channels,” she said at the presser.

“When poor people wanted to have cake on my birthday and celebrate, it was projected as if they were looting it and shown in a negative manner. Giving importance to my nephew Akash Anand Sharma, who was with me during some programmes in Lucknow, and projecting him as an important person in BSP, is anti-BSP conspiracy,” she said.

She said for some time, some TV channels have been running anti-BSP propaganda.

“But lately, they have been dragging in my nephew Akash. This makes me ponder about future. I will give Akash Anand the opportunity to join BSP’s movement and give him a chance to learn,” she said.

She recalled that Akash’s father sacrificed many things and supported her 24 hours in the BSP movement. “On the advice of party leaders, I had made him the vice-president of the party.”

“But he resigned from his post and continued to work for the party. He and his family continue to work with even more dedication,” she said.

She also said that she was a student of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, who when faced with such casteist remarks, had given perfect rebuttals.

“Hum dabbu (timid) kism ke log nahi hain jo sun kar baith jaenge, ghabra jaenge. Uska muhtod jawab dena bhi hamein aata hai (We are not timid people who will listen and not react. We will give strong rebuttals). And so, I will induct Akash in BSP movement and give him the opportunity to work. If anti-BSP and casteist people have a problem with that, so be it,” she said.

An MBA from a prestigious institute in London, Akash accompanied Mayawati in several programmes in Lucknow and met senior leaders and other party leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, on her birthday.

