Mayawati condemns violent Delhi protest

lucknow

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 06:16 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Thursday the BSP had nothing to do with the demonstration and violence in Tughlaqabad of Wednesday. She said the BSP respected the Constitution and organised protests within the purview of law.

Mayawati was referring to a demonstration organised by Dalit organisations, led by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, in protest against the demolition of a Ravidas temple in Tughlaqabad.

Unruly mob pelted passers-by with stones and clashed with policemen, resulting in police lathi-charge to disperse the protestors. Chandrashekhar was detained along with around 50 of his supporters.

In a press statement, the BSP chief condemned the violent protest. “The BSP follows its principle of not taking law into hands, whereas other parties and organisations are often breaking the law. The BSP always ensures common people are not harassed during its programmes organised to pay respect to Dalit icons,” she said.

Priyanka slams govt

Immediately after Mayawati’s statement, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the central government over the police action against the protestors in Delhi. “Ravidas temple is symbol of cultural heritage for the Dalits. Congress will not tolerate suppression and humiliation of the Dalits. It’s an emotional matter for the community and the government should respect it,” she said in a tweet.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 06:16 IST