e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Mayawati wishes people on Eid al-Adha, urges everyone to celebrate at home

Mayawati wishes people on Eid al-Adha, urges everyone to celebrate at home

On Friday, Mayawati had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to release the Muslims accused of small crimes from jails so that they can celebrate the Bakra-Eid at their homes.

lucknow Updated: Aug 01, 2020 13:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Lucknow
BSP supremo Mayawati
BSP supremo Mayawati(PTI File)
         

Wishing people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Congratulations and best wishes to all brothers and sisters of the country on Eid al-Adha (Bakrid). Due to the Corona outbreak, this festival should be celebrated at home with simplicity so that all of you are safe from the virus, and do not forget to help the poor and needy on this occasion,” tweeted the BSP supremo.

On Friday, Mayawati had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to release the Muslims accused of small crimes from jails so that they can celebrate the Bakra-Eid at their homes.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “In the times of COVID-19 when there is a general opinion in the country on reducing the number of prisoners in jails, there is a strong appeal to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to release Muslims imprisoned for petty crimes so that they go back with their families tomorrow to celebrate Bakra Eid.” (ANI)

tags
top news
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
China says it treats Nepal as an ‘equal’ in gushing exchange on 65th year of ties
China says it treats Nepal as an ‘equal’ in gushing exchange on 65th year of ties
‘Rooted in colonial assumptions’: Contempt of Courts Act challenged in SC
‘Rooted in colonial assumptions’: Contempt of Courts Act challenged in SC
Delhi to conduct sero surveillance from today to map Covid-19 trend
Delhi to conduct sero surveillance from today to map Covid-19 trend
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
‘US tested 60 mn, India at 11 mn’, says Trump to improve standing on Covid-19
‘US tested 60 mn, India at 11 mn’, says Trump to improve standing on Covid-19
‘India were 0/1 and chasing 330’: Gambhir picks Kohli’s best knock
‘India were 0/1 and chasing 330’: Gambhir picks Kohli’s best knock
Former English footballer Terry Phelan previews Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final
Former English footballer Terry Phelan previews Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In