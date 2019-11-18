Membership of Trust: Nirmohi Akhara seeks time from PM

lucknow

After deciding not to go for a review of the Supreme Court’s order in the Ayodhya title land dispute, the Nirmohi Akhara on Monday handed over a letter to the district magistrate of Ayodhya, seeking time from the Narendra Modi government in connection with the proposed Trust.

On behalf of the Akhara, Prabhat Singh handed over a letter addressed to Modi to DM Anuj Kumar Jha.

In its executive committee meeting (panch) on Sunday, the Nirmohi Akhara had decided not to go for a review. The Akhara had also unanimously decided to accept the Supreme Court’s order and become a part of the proposed Trust to be constituted by the Centre for the construction of Ram temple.

The Nirmohi Akhara consists of 13-members (panch) and one or more of them will be selected by the Centre for the Trust.

It may be pointed out that five-member bench of the Supreme Court paved way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 9 by a unanimous decision. The court also directed the Centre to constitute a Trust for construction of Ram Mandir and include Nirmohi Akhara in it.

The court, however, rejected the Akhara’s claim on the temple’s 2.77 acre land.

The members of executive body, which takes all important decisions, are spread across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Now, the Nirmohi Akhara has to decide who will represent the Akhara in the Trust.

“We do not know how many members from the Akhara will be given place in the Trust. First let the government inform us about the number,” said Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara.

In all likelihood, only one member from the Akhara will be made member of the Trust. “If the government gives nod for only one member from the Akhara, then Mahant Dhinendra Das’s name will be forwarded,” said Prabhat Singh.

“Mahant Dhinendra Das is senior most member of the Nirmohi Akhara and his representation in the Trust is a must on behalf of the Akhara. If we get more representative then senior members will be nominated,” said Singh.

Also, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the all-powerful Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, may be made senior member of the Trust.