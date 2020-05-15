e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Migrant woman delivers baby at Agra railway station

Migrant woman delivers baby at Agra railway station

A pregnant migrant woman travelling in Shramik special train delivered a baby girl in the waiting room of Agra fort railway station on Thursday.

lucknow Updated: May 15, 2020 11:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Agra
The railway doctor and his team delivered the baby girl in the waiting room of the Agra fort railway station premises.
The railway doctor and his team delivered the baby girl in the waiting room of the Agra fort railway station premises.(HT Photo)
         

A pregnant migrant woman travelling in Shramik special train delivered a baby girl in the waiting room of Agra fort railway station on Thursday. She was attended by railway doctor and staff at the station premises and was later admitted to Sarojini Naidu medical college.

Public relation officer (PRO), NCR, Agra SK Srivastav said, “We got a message that a pregnant woman Maya Devi, travelling to village Birari, Ikdil in Etawah, with her husband Anand Kumar in the train number 09169 Shramik special train has serious labor pain.”

After that, the railway doctor Dr Bhadan and his team delivered the baby girl in the waiting room of the Agra fort railway station premises. Both mother and child are safe and admitted to SNMC for further care. The railway officials also presented food items to the woman, Srivastav said.

Agra fort railway protection force (RPF) inspector Shri Yadav and railway official Ghanshyam Meena and other staff were present and assisted the family.

Notably, on May 8, a woman from Chhapra district of Bihar delivered a baby on Shramik special train, at Agra fort.

YOGESH DUBEY

top news
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Social distancing led to economic slowdown, says World Bank India director
Social distancing led to economic slowdown, says World Bank India director
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Didn’t want to tour Pakistan in 2003: Irfan Pathan
Didn’t want to tour Pakistan in 2003: Irfan Pathan
Volkswagen, Ford forge ahead with technology sharing to save costs
Volkswagen, Ford forge ahead with technology sharing to save costs
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In