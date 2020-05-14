e-paper
Migrants protest, take to streets in Moradabad

The migrant workers, mostly associated with the brass industry and hotels, said that they were rendered jobless after the lockdown was imposed and had been demanding the district administration to make arrangements to send them back home.

lucknow Updated: May 14, 2020 12:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
The Moradabad police stopped the workers and made them sit on the road maintaining a safe distance and assured them that their demands would be met.
Hundreds of migrant workers flouted the lockdown and took to the streets with their belongings, in Moradabad, on Wednesday, demanding that they be sent home to Bihar. Seeing a large number of migrant workers coming out of the Galshaheed area — a hotspot — administration officials swung into action and rushed additional city magistrate Rajesh Kumar to the spot to pacify them.

The Moradabad police stopped the workers and made them sit on the road maintaining a safe distance and assured them that their demands would be met.

“We have no money or food. All we want is to go back home,” said Ishtiyaq, a migrant labourer.

The migrant workers, mostly associated with the brass industry and hotels, said that they were rendered jobless after the lockdown was imposed and had been demanding the district administration to make arrangements to send them back home.

The district administration officials told them that they were awaiting a nod from the Bihar government and would make travel arrangements for them once the permission was granted.

