Milk of foreign cows causes aggression, BP, claims Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Dev Vrat

Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Dev Vrat has said that the milk of foreign cows like Holstein Friesian and Jersey was harmful for humans as it causes aggression and high blood pressure. He advised students to use ‘desi’ cows’ milk for good health.

The governor was speaking on the subject ‘Importance of cows in Santan Hindu Dharma’ at Gorakhnath temple during the ongoing anniversary programme of Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath, the former chief priests of the temple. Yogi Adityanath, who is also the current head priest of the temple, was also present.

Vrat, who has over 300 cows at his 200-acre farm at his native village in Haryana’s Kuruskhetra, shared information about a zero-budget, highly productive indigenous manure, ‘Jeev Amrit’, using cow dung and urine of desi cows. He claimed that the manure increases soil fertility manifold by promoting the growth of earthworms which plough the field naturally.

Following his successful experiment, it has been adopted by Haryana, which has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for training farmers to prepare the manure, he said.

He hailed CM Yogi Adityanath for taking steps for the conservation of cows in Uttar Pradesh.

The governor, who also has a long experience of teaching, claimed that just one desi cow was needed to produce Jeev Amrit for 30 acres, while as many as 20 foreign cows like Holstein Friesian and Jersey will be required to meet the manure requirement for just one acre of land.

“Research conducted at my direction in three agricultural universities in Hisar, Kuruskhetra and Naini, revealed the surprising fact that one gram of desi cow’s dung contains between two lakh crore to five lakh crore fertility-boosting micro-organisms as against 60 to 70 lakh micro-organisms found in one gram of foreign cow’s dung,” Vrat said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 08:15 IST