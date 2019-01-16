Minor raped by family friend in Lucknow, mother doesn’t turn up to register FIR

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage for two days and raped by a family friend in Golaganj locality of Wazirganj here.

Her mother, surprisingly, did not turn up to register the FIR in the matter. An FIR of rape and holding hostage was lodged after a neighbour alerted the police about the matter on Tuesday afternoon.

Inspector of Wazirganj police station, Pankaj Singh said the girl’s mother, a daily wage labourer, had dropped her at the house of a family friend Guddu in Golaganj on Sunday stating that she was going out of station for some work.

He said the girl’s mother returned on Monday and took her back home after which she narrated her trauma to the family staying in her neighbourhood in Hasanganj’s Triveninagar locality on Tuesday.

The inspector added that the girl told the police that ‘Guddu uncle’ did bad things with her hinting that she was sexually assaulted by him during her two-day stay at his home.

He said that surprisingly, the girl’s mother did not turn up to register a complaint even after being alerted by her neighbour about the incident. He said a police sub-inspector called her up and asked to register a complaint but she refused coming to the police station.

However, the police had registered an FIR of rape under IPC sections 376 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also imposed against the accused, the inspector added.

He said the police raided Guddu’s house on Tuesday, but he was missing. The police were carrying out raids at houses of Guddu’s relatives and other possible hideouts while the girl had been sent for a medical examination, said the inspector.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 12:50 IST