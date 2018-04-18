Modi government working to double farmers’ income: Union MoS

Union minister of state for agriculture Krishna Raj has said the Narendra Modi government is working in a planned manner to double farmers’ income by 2022.

Talking to journalists after holding a meeting with officials here on Tuesday, she said the government was making quality seeds and fertilisers available to farmers as per the requirement of the soil.

She said the government also encouraged private investment to enhance food storage capacity in the country.

About the marketing of agriculture products, the minister said e-platform services had started in 585 mandis (grain markets) across the country.

“We are offering incentives for dairy, poultry, and beekeeping to enhance farmers’ income,” he said. She claimed the newly introduced Rs 6000 crore Kisan Sampada Yojana, seeking to promote the food processing industry, will benefit 20 lakh farmers and provide jobs to 5.5 lakh people in the country.

To a question, the minister said some political parties were alleging Dalit atrocities in the BJP-ruled states to further their political interests.