Modi magic, Shah strategy will dash opposition hopes: Nadda

Union minister and new election in-charge for UP JP Nadda on Wednesday said the SP-BSP alliance ratified BJP’s growing strength and added that the charisma of PM Narendra Modi and strategy of BJP president Amit Shah would dash the opposition’s hopes in Lok Sabha elections.

“We knew about this alliance from the beginning and it simply tells us that the opposition is nervous. Last time, we had 73 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. This time we would get 74,” Nadda told media persons soon after his arrival in Lucknow, his first visit since being tasked with the role in UP.

Nadda, an old RSS hand, said the 10 per cent upper caste quota, already implemented in BJP-ruled Gujarat, would soon be in place in UP too.

Defending the party’s meeting with different caste groups in the run up to Lok Sabha polls, he said the BJP was connecting with all and emphasised on party’s slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.

He said despite the alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the BJP would post a better show in UP.

“The opposition’s life and political culture has been that of commission, corruption, lawlessness and division,” he said, refusing to buy the opposition’s claims that the Modi government had failed to fulfil its promises.

“They (opposition) should present their own report card, not ours,” he added.

Nadda, along with three co-incharges – former Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadafia, BJP vice-president Dushyant Gautam and former MP Narottam Mishra – later held a series of meetings with UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.

“As part of their strategy, the opposition is claiming that Modi wave has ebbed. My job is to counter the narrative and provide the correct picture. The opposition has no real vision. They are merely interested in negative politics that is revolving around ‘Modi hatao’ (remove Modi). This is not good for the country,” he said.

“The reality is that the demand for Modi as PM has grown even more than it was in 2014. Back then, the opposition did not accept Modi wave as they aren’t accepting it now. We are finalising our action plan and will reveal it at the right time,” Nadda said.

He said the BJP would go into polls on the basis of various welfare initiatives taken by the Modi government. “BJP chief Amit Shah’s strategy will also lead us to victory,” he added.

