More prospective Covid-19 hotspots on admn watch list in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:46 IST

While seven localities in Lucknow have already been identified as Covid-19 hotspots and sealed, the administration is identifying more such areas where they fear people affected with the deadly virus could be staying.

All such prospective hotspots are on the watch list of police and administration authorities, said senior police officials.

These places include localities where COVID-19 positive patients were found staying, or where Tablighi Jammat members were found staying for past three weeks as well as localities where close contacts of those found positive had been staying, said officials.

Lucknow joint commissioner of police (JCP), law and order, Naveen Arora said a total of seven localities had been sealed since last Friday. “The first locality to be sealed was Kasaibada of Sadar area on Friday. Four others, including localities around Peer Baksh Masjid in Talkatora, Rahmaniya Masjid in Qaiserbagh’s Phool Bagh, Mohamadi Masjid in Wazirganj’s Astbal Charbagh and a house in Saadatganj’s Yaseenganj were sealed on Sunday,” he added.

Besides, Nakkhas locality was sealed on Monday and one locality in Madiaon was sealed on Tuesday, he added.

He said the locality in Gomti Nagar near the house of a family, whose four members, including a toddler, were found COVID-19 positive, is likely to be sealed.

Another senior police official said some other localities from where Tablighi Jamaat members were found staying and their close contacts have been found positive are also on the watch list.

He said the contact list is divided into two categories— the first category is of primary contacts means family members and close relatives of the positive patients while another category is the secondary contacts means people who have come in contact with patients’ family members and relatives.

“We have prepared a map of the sealed localities before locking it down completely. Similarly, the mapping of prospective localities is also been done so that the complete lockdown could be immediately imposed if required,” he explained.