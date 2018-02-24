Movie on Sultana Daku to be shot in UP soon!

Buoyed by the state government’s film policy, producer Rahul Mittra, who had earlier shot Bullett Raja in Lucknow and Chambal, will come back to Uttar Pradesh again to shoot his next — Sultana Daku.

Mittra, who was in Lucknow to attend the UP Investors’ Summit, says the film is based on Sujit Saraf’s historical fiction ‘Confessions of Sultana Daku’ and stars Randeep Hooda.

“I will be back to Lucknow in a month or so for the recce with Hooda. The film’s story is in place and Madhurita Anand is writing its script and screenplay. She will also direct the film,” says Mittra and adds the film will be shot in the Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh after monsoon.

“We are yet to lock the locations. Since it’s a period film (set in 1920s) so we need to show that era. Besides, the film will have lot of horse ride, river bed and train robbery so we need to figure out in which part of UP we will shoot,” he says.

Talking more about the film he says the story dates back to British era when this bandit is captured and narrates his story. “The confessions in the book are bit dark but we want to make it entertaining. That is why we are spending a lot of time on the script. We want to make it for everyone including kids. Sultana had a horse (Chetak) and dog (Rai Bahadur). He was a big-heart Robinhood kind of guy who used to take from rich and give it to the poor,” he says.

The filmmaker plans to rope in action directors from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the film. “I have been to this belt and they are very good in horse-related actions. This film needs a lot of them and best part is that we have Randeep who has mastery in horse ride. He is one actor who breaks down his DNA to get in the skin of his character — be it Sarabjit (Singh), Charles (Sobraj) or any other role,” he says.

Earlier, a film on same subject and name has been made in 1972 starring Dara Singh.

Mittra is also ready with his next Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster3 directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

“With Sanjay (Dutt) as Gangster the franchise has become very big. We will release the film in July 27 two days before Sanju’s birthday. It will release one month after Sanjay’s biopic (directed by Raju Hirani) hits the screen,” says Mittra who is also CEO of Wave Cinemas.

He also lavished heavy praises on the UP’s film policy.

“The job of a producer, who is in bottom of pyramid, is full of challenges apart from the money angle. When we come to shoot at a place it not only creates employment and exposure but benefits in many other ways like tourism and talent building. So, such policies are very encouraging which has single window clearance, ease of shoot and the biggest thing monetary benefit in form of subsidy,” he says.

Mittra feels the announcement of the policy has come as big relief to filmmakers.

“For quiet sometime there was no clarity. Makers were skeptical if the policy and subsidy will continue or not. To our delight it has only become better. It’s for other states to replicate it. Where ever I go and governments ask me I tell them to take clues from the UP model which has actually delivered,” he says.